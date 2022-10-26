Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ( NYSE:CRL, Financial) today announced the launch of a new digital donor experience to enhance access to its donor centers in four distinct US geographic markets. Charles River has been a trusted cell products and services provider for leading developers of cutting-edge cell therapies and basic research for more than 40 years through its acquisitions of HemaCare and Cellero (formerly Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics), now formally integrated as Charles River Cell Solutions. Charles River’s donor center locations, branded as HemaCare Donor Centers, are available coast-to-coast with locations in Northridge, CA, Bothell, WA, Memphis, TN and Lowell, MA.

The new digital donor app enables users to pre-qualify for donations, seamlessly self-schedule upcoming collection appointments online, and receive automated personal reminders and donation tips. The application results in significant time savings for both the donor and the HemaCare Donor Center recruitment team, creating end-to-end efficiency. This improved experience allows for increased donor engagement, conversion into recallable donors, and growth of a diverse donor pool to more readily serve our clients.

In conjunction with the launch of the digital donor application, Charles River aligned its donor-facing HemaCare Donor Center brand nationwide, developed social media messaging campaigns to generate awareness on the value and impact of cellular donations, and created a singular donor center website for streamlining the experience for the prospective donor. This alignment will create consistency that builds trust and loyalty among the donor base.

Donation Process

HemaCare Donor Centers are FDA-registered, AABB-certified, and state-licensed, working with local donors to contribute critical material to support medical breakthroughs. HemaCare Donor Center locations process a variety of blood products including whole blood, bone marrow, white blood cells (apheresis) and mobilized white blood cells. These cells are collected and used in scientific research, drug development, and manufacturing worldwide for cell therapies. All donations involve complete anonymity, and donors receive compensation for their time.

Combined with Charles River’s integrated, early-stage portfolio of research models, discovery, safety assessment and CDMO cell and gene therapy manufacturing services, the Company’s cell+solutions+services provides a trusted portfolio of fresh and cryopreserved research use, clinical grade, and GMP-compliant cellular products and consultative guidance along with cell processing and isolation services, creating clear pathways for client cell therapy or basic research goals.

Approved Quotes

“As we continue to expand support for our clients’ research efforts, particularly in the emerging cell therapy field, I am excited for the enhancements being made by HemaCare Donor Center. These donor sites provide access to a highly characterized and diverse donor pool and ensure a continuous supply of consistent raw starting materials to meet the needs of our clients. The HemaCare Donor App exemplifies our continued commitment to improving the donor experience through investments into our technology infrastructure.” – Birgit Girshick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Charles River

“HemaCare Donor Center boasts an experienced Clinical and Donor Care Specialist Team. Our staff has vast expertise and includes physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses, and phlebotomists. Our dedicated team members support donors through the entire process, ensuring contributions are made to medical treatment breakthroughs.” – Lanu Stoddart, MD, National Medical Director, HemaCare Donor Center

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

