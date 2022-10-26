BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Jimmy Brings, one of Australia's largest express alcohol delivery services, has launched a progressive web app (PWA) storefront built on BigCommerce’s headless architecture. Jimmy Brings is also one of the first ecommerce platforms hosted locally by BigCommerce in the region, minimising the potential for disruptions to occur.

“Delivering customer satisfaction is paramount to the Jimmy Brings brand,” said Elliot Krass, head of product at Jimmy Brings. “Our business is hyper-localized, with a complex operational model which operates at speed. We need certainty that when anyone visits our website or app, they can onboard and purchase with the least friction. Otherwise, the Jimmy Brings experience is diluted.”

Building a PWA with BigCommerce’s highly-extensible Open SaaS and modern headless platform combined with Elite Partner Deity’s Commerce Composer, Jimmy Brings was able to take advantage of enterprise-class integrations, flexible APIs and webhooks to launch a highly engaging PWA storefront. Pivoting into PWA has provided a more cohesive solution by bringing the app and web into one and is easily maintainable and flexible enough to tolerate any regulatory obligations, have less issues with compatibility while evolving alongside customer expectations without compromising their shopping experience.

“Jimmy Brings’ new platform gives them full control of their entire ecommerce journey and the flexibility to integrate new technologies and keep data orchestration on the next level keeping them innovative and accelerating growth,” said Jamie Maria Schoiuren, founder and chief commercial officer at Deity. “Jimmy Brings is an outstanding example of what the future of web technology will look like–a hyper flexible platform full of enterprise power with a user experience without limitations.”

The challenge was to orchestrate different components to continuously improve the capabilities of the platform with little to no friction between each stage of the customer journey.

"Our technical infrastructure had evolved organically over time as the business grew from modest beginnings," continued Krass. "The mobile apps and website were technically fragmented, and our commerce platform overall was not built for performance and reliability at scale. It was also physically hosted which meant we were literally ordering servers every year before Christmas. We knew we had to focus on where we wanted to be, not just patching the holes, so we could deliver on customer expectations at scale. We believed the combination of BigCommerce and Deity was the solution to help us get there.”

Jimmy Brings also integrated Algolia to supercharge product rendering, strengthen localisation for better serviceability, ensure stock count accuracy and enhance search and discovery components. Additionally, Talon.one was integrated as the promotion engine to ingest data and provide loyalty and referral capabilities for customers. Other partner solutions of the platform’s tech stack include Gladly for radical customer service, Moengage for customer engagement and insights and Customology for customer lifecycle management.

“Adopting a PWA approach is a stellar reflection of Jimmy Brings staying a step ahead of customer needs and expectations. BigCommerce’s headless solution and the combination of the immersive experience offered by native apps coupled with the reach of, and ease of, access to the internet that PWA provides has immensely changed the experiences Jimmy Brings delivers to customers today,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of BigCommerce in APAC. “We look forward to further evolving Jimmy Brings and keeping them in a competitive state.”

Jimmy Brings joins a growing list of food and beverage merchants using BigCommerce including Santa Monica Seafood, King Arthur Baking Company, Marquis Wine Cellars, Shopwine Direct, and Con' Olio Oils & Vinegars.

To learn more about BigCommerce’s ecommerce solutions for food and beverage, click here. To learn more about BigCommerce’s headless solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005172/en/