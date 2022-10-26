BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) a leading national provider of workforce solutions and Interplay+Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, today announced a partnership to deliver rapid skilled trades training and job placement opportunities in multifamily property management.

The partnership empowers property management companies to address critical skilled trades labor shortages while equipping workers to advance their careers and improve their earning potential. BGSF has partnered with Interplay to build out a 320-hour fast-track learning experience that immerses candidates into the day-to-day working environment while providing training that the candidate can put to practice immediately as they complete each module.

The partnership supports the candidate individually throughout their eight weeks in the rapid learning program, as they use the software to both upskill and learn key technical expertise for their new role. Then, they take the learning and work with their supervisor to continue practicing hands-on back at their new community. Management companies benefit in knowing their new hire is ready for the role they’ve been placed into, while the candidate solidifies and grows their expertise and income.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with an organization that brings the same level of passion and commitment as we do to solving a known problem for our multifamily client partners,” said Kelly Brown, president of BGSF’s real estate division. “Most importantly, Interplay Learning helps us provide opportunities to candidates who otherwise may not have entered our industry. Our mission is to attract talent into the industry and foster a new generation of maintenance professionals who love what they do every day.”

Interplay Learning’s expert-led multifamily maintenance training courses offer hands-on 3D simulations that help technicians rapidly develop and retain on-the-job skills in a risk-free environment. With its unique approach to skilled trades training and roster of the industry’s leading experts, Interplay Learning serves as a one-stop shop for technicians to build and refine the essential knowledge they need for efficient service delivery and optimized productivity.

BGSF is a rapidly growing provider of specialized workforce solutions and project management in the IT, accounting, property management and commercial real estate industries. Through the acquisition and integration of several regional and national brands, BGSF’s seasoned management team can offer exceptional service to both candidates and customers, while building value for investors. BGSF’s passion enables the company to provide solutions that cater to jobseekers’ and client partners’ specific needs.

“Working with BGSF, we’re able to create a powerful, streamlined connection between employers and the skilled trades candidates who can help them meet the challenges of today’s labor market,” said Krista Washbourne, Interplay Learning’s multifamily expert. “Interplay’s robust training offerings and BGSF’s innovative placement solutions help multifamily maintenance teams accelerate recruiting and training so they can get more trained techs into the field more quickly. We’re also equipping skilled trades candidates with tools designed to help them build the foundational knowledge necessary for lasting success and career potential.”

Interplay Learning is a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries. Interplay Learning’s innovative solutions help companies grow by delivering their team members unique opportunities for advancement and career earnings potential. Interplay Learning’s digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

About BGSF

BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

BG Multifamily, Powered by BGSF, has established a lasting reputation in the property management industry as a trusted partner by providing efficient reliable service for over 30 years. BG Multifamily designs strategic staffing plans to best fit the needs of clients while placing top talent in opportunities where they can be happy and make an impact.

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay’s customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit+www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

