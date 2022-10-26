SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK) (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, before the market opens.



Embark will host an earnings call at 5:30am PST/8:30am EST. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9208 International: 1-201-493-6784 Conference ID: 13730959 Replay of the call: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13730959 Start Date: November 8, 2022 8:30am PST End Date: November 22, 2022 8:59pm PST

About Embark



Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the approximately $730 billion a year U.S. highway truck freight market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program and partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact: [email protected]