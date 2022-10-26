KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its commitment to building exceptionally water-efficient homes has again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a record 12th consecutive year. KB Home is the first and only homebuilder to receive the WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition given by EPA’s WaterSense program.

“Our award-winning partners helped people protect this precious resource by promoting WaterSense labeled products and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, Chief, U.S. EPA WaterSense Branch. “Saving water is particularly critical in areas impacted by drought, and KB Home’s recent announcement about building all new homes in drought-stricken Arizona, California and Nevada to the EPA’s highest water efficiency standards further demonstrates the homebuilder’s commitment to the environment and their customers.”

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since the program started in 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped consumers and businesses save 6.4 trillion gallons of water — enough water to supply all households in the United States with water for eight months.

“KB Home is honored to be recognized by EPA for a record 12th consecutive year. KB Home was the first national builder to participate in the WaterSense program because we understood it would help our customers lower the total cost of homeownership and save this precious natural resource,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “This year we expanded our industry-leading commitment to water conservation as we began building all new homes in our Arizona, California and Nevada communities to EPA’s WaterSense standards.”

KB Home continues to champion the important role EPA’s WaterSense program plays in helping to lower its buyers’ monthly utility costs and minimize their carbon footprint and energy usage. To date, KB Home has built over 19,000 WaterSense labeled and Water Smart homes — more than any other homebuilder — and installed over one million WaterSense labeled fixtures. The company estimates that its homes conserve approximately 1.7 billion gallons of water annually. More recently, the homebuilder announced that every KB home built in its future Arizona, California and Nevada communities will be WaterSense® labeled, further helping homeowners in some of the most drought-stricken areas of the country.

In addition to being a leader in building water-efficient homes, KB Home is the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder and has built over 165,000 ENERGY STAR® certified new homes, more than any other builder, delivering a level of advanced energy efficiency met by fewer than 10% of new homes built in America. The homebuilder goes beyond EPA requirements by ensuring that every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet EPA’s strict certification standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are, on average, up to 20% more efficient than homes constructed to current building codes, help lower the cost of ownership and are designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification.

KB Home is the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA’s homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, WaterSense and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. The company’s sustainability leadership was recognized by Newsweek®, with the company being the only homebuilder to be named to the publication’s prestigious list of America’s Most Responsible Companies two years in a row.

For more information on KB Home’s sustainability initiatives and how the company is building better homes, better communities and a better future, visit kbhome.com%2Fsustainability.

For more information on WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov%2Fwatersense.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes and services.

