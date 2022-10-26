Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company”) will hold its investor day on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Convene at 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY.

Members of Enerpac Tool Group’s executive leadership team will host a series of presentations covering the Company’s focused-growth strategy, ASCEND transformation program, capital allocation, and updated financial targets, beginning at 9:00am Eastern time.

Registration is required to attend the event. To register to attend, please complete the online form by October 28th, at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enerpactoolgroup.com%2Finvestor-day-22-registration%2F.

Registered parties may access the live webcast or a replay of the event via the Enerpac Tool Group website, at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.enerpactoolgroup.com%2Finvestors%2F.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

