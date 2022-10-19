Edge Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $452.00Mil. The top holdings were PFF(11.99%), SHY(8.13%), and AAPL(7.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edge Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 42,196 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 452,354. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/19/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.855 per share and a market cap of $28.53Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 40,161 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 138,338. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.605 per share and a market cap of $39.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BKLN by 44,500 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.73.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.755 per share and a market cap of $3.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 268,032 shares in NAS:ROIV, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.87 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Roivant Sciences Ltd traded for a price of $4.48 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -22.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Roivant Sciences Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 61.21.

During the quarter, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought 20,128 shares of NAS:PFF for a total holding of 1,714,813. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 10/19/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.63 per share and a market cap of $13.73Bil. The stock has returned -17.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

