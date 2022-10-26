ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Event: ZipRecruiter Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET)

Live Call: (888) 440-4199 or (646) 960-0818, Conference ID: 9351892

Live Webcast: investors.ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter’s shareholder letter and a live webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.ziprecruiter.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com%2Fblog.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005294/en/