Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TORANOMON HILLS BUSINESS TOWER 26F TOKYO, M0 105-6426

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 762 stocks valued at a total of $4.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.18%), MSFT(4.09%), and BNDX(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 540,950 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.34 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $130.03 per share and a market cap of $95.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

The guru established a new position worth 306,663 shares in ARCA:VUG, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $217.49 per share and a market cap of $67.63Bil. The stock has returned -28.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.37.

The guru established a new position worth 1,285,598 shares in ARCA:VGK, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $47.93 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned -25.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:VWOB by 587,321 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.07.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $56.64 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -23.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd bought 787,413 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 3,469,575. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.225 per share and a market cap of $44.14Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.