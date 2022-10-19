Sabal Trust CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 CENTRAL AVENUE ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $1.32Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(3.18%), WM(3.12%), and MSFT(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sabal Trust CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sabal Trust CO bought 11,191 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 277,431. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/19/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $117.835 per share and a market cap of $348.58Bil. The stock has returned -26.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,353 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.41 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $121.82 per share and a market cap of $71.28Bil. The stock has returned 33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sabal Trust CO bought 7,813 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 185,266. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 10/19/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $145.1337 per share and a market cap of $255.67Bil. The stock has returned 39.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 17.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sabal Trust CO bought 21,022 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 505,782. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/19/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.8099 per share and a market cap of $21.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sabal Trust CO bought 13,135 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 325,541. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 10/19/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.75 per share and a market cap of $111.78Bil. The stock has returned -28.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.