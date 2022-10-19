David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(12.66%), GOOG(12.58%), and GOOGL(8.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 740,557 shares in ARCA:SPXU, giving the stock a 8.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.14 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3x Shares traded for a price of $19.65 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned 31.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 346,095-share investment in ARCA:SCHQ. Previously, the stock had a 5.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.26 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $85.14Mil. The stock has returned -29.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 175,831 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 5.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $57.21 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 52.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 453,786-share investment in ARCA:SPXS. Previously, the stock had a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.58 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $25.9 per share and a market cap of $962.66Mil. The stock has returned 31.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 317,790-share investment in ARCA:JVAL. Previously, the stock had a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.28 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $31.2199 per share and a market cap of $458.55Mil. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.92.

