Courage Miller Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 WEST MAIN ST NORFOLK, VA 23510

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $198.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(15.46%), ISTB(10.60%), and SCHO(10.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Courage Miller Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Courage Miller Partners, LLC bought 10,143 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 264,916. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/19/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.8099 per share and a market cap of $21.14Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Courage Miller Partners, LLC bought 4,010 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 6,090. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.28 per share and a market cap of $1,318.26Bil. The stock has returned -29.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 6,718 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $28.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 5,244 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.77 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Courage Miller Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 3,141 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.75 per share and a market cap of $37.45Bil. The stock has returned -7.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.