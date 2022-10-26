Black+Rifle+Coffee+Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix, AZ with a grand opening event on October 22. The store is located at 4126 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

The celebration will kick off with the store opening at 5:30 AM, with the first 50 customers receiving a 20 oz. BRCC Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee for a year and lead up to a flag raising, ribbon cutting, and singing of the national anthem at 10 AM. The festivities will continue throughout the morning, with activities including:

Prize drawings every half hour from 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

An inflatable obstacle course

An archery range

Face painting

Pumpkin carving

A costume contest

Guest appearances from Black Rifle Coffee Company senior leadership

The Phoenix location, BRCC’s first Outpost in Arizona, is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, plus a grab and go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets. BRCC is poised to continue its expansion with a location in the Mesa area planned to open in the coming weeks.

“As we continue to expand, we are doubling down on the culture and values that are central to Black Rifle Coffee,” said former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer. “We will be serving premium coffee to people who love America at our Phoenix location, with a passion and unwavering commitment to our service men and women. ”

In addition to its physical locations, BRCC has an incredibly loyal and expanding community of 2 million lifetime consumers and a large and growing social media following. The company serves hundreds of thousands of active coffee club subscribers, bringing people together through premium coffee, content, and the idea of honoring those who serve our great nation.

To learn more about BRCC, the company’s premium coffee, and complete list of locations, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret+Evan+Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005305/en/