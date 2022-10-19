ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were GM(8.50%), BRK.B(8.28%), and C(7.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC bought 323,247 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 1,036,732. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 10/19/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $155.6973 per share and a market cap of $40.67Bil. The stock has returned -29.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LEN by 490,078 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.24.

On 10/19/2022, Lennar Corp traded for a price of $74.79 per share and a market cap of $21.28Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC bought 1,043,564 shares of NAS:LBTYK for a total holding of 8,796,475. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.21.

On 10/19/2022, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $17.62 per share and a market cap of $8.38Bil. The stock has returned -40.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-book ratio of 0.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC bought 1,270,320 shares of NAS:VOD for a total holding of 13,504,877. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.96.

On 10/19/2022, Vodafone Group PLC traded for a price of $11.5219 per share and a market cap of $31.88Bil. The stock has returned -18.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vodafone Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-book ratio of 0.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC bought 132,937 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 144,847. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/19/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.7199 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

