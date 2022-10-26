Equitable President Nick Lane will be honored with the 2022 Marine Corps University Foundation (MCU Foundation) and Alumni Association Major General John H. Russell Leadership Award today at the Union League Club in New York City.

The award, honoring Major General John H. Russell, the 16thCommandant of the Marine Corps, is presented annually at the Foundation’s luncheon to a distinguished American whose commitment to personal and professional excellence embodies those qualities of leadership and character uniquely associated with the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps University Foundation welcomed back the John H. Russell Leadership Award Luncheon this year after a three-year hiatus due to Covid.

Past recipients of this prestigious honor include His Eminence, Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly and publisher of The New York Times Arthur O. Sulzberger. The full list is available here.

“All of us at Equitable extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nick on receiving the Major General John H. Russell Leadership Award,” says Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EQH) CEO and President Mark Pearson. “This honor reflects not only his exemplary service to the country, but also the great qualities he developed in the United States Marine Corps that he now carries every day in the stewardship of our company."

Lane currently leads Equitable’s Commercial Businesses and Marketing and Digital functions. He also serves as a member of the Equitable Holdings Management Committee.

He has held many leadership roles in his nearly 15-year career with the company. Most recently, he served as CEO and President of AXA Japan, where he was responsible for a $5.4 billion annual revenue business and led a team of 9,000 employees and distributors. Prior to that, he was Senior Executive Director at Equitable with responsibility across the firm’s commercial divisions. Lane also ran global strategy for AXA Group, where he led development and oversight of the company’s five-year strategic plan and M&A portfolio screenings across 60 countries. In addition, he oversaw AXA Group’s asset management business. Earlier in his career, Lane was a leader in the sales and marketing practice of the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Alliance Bernstein and has previously served on the boards of AXA Investment Managers, AXA Private Equity and AXA Real Estate Management.

Lane has also held leadership roles with key professional organizations, including Chairman of the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) and Director at the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA). Before joining the private sector, Lane served in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Captain. He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

“I am humbled to receive this recognition from an organization I deeply respect on behalf of the extraordinary men and women with whom I have served," says Lane. "I applaud the important work MCU Foundation does on a daily basis. At Equitable, we remain committed to supporting the military community, including wounded warriors and veterans through scholarships and support services for active-duty military personnel.”

Lieutenant General Richard Mills, President and CEO of The Marine Corps University Foundation explained that “the Foundation is thrilled to honor Nick Lane this year. His service to the Corps, the Country and the military and civilian communities exemplifies the very best of what being a Marine is all about. Nick is truly Semper Fi, Always Faithful, to the core values that Marines adhere to: Honor, Courage and Commitment."

The MCU Foundation’s objective is twofold:

to prepare Marines at all levels to address complex security challenges in a rapidly transforming world through an unparalleled education in security and warfighting studies, and

to groom the next generation of decision makers within the Marine Corps, government and the private sector, equipping them with the critical thinking skills that will enable them to achieve success in any number of career paths.

Today, the Foundation’s efforts to enrich and enhance professional military education focus on:

Strengthening the Marine Corps University's position of thought leadership in military studies and national security affairs,

Cultivating the problem-solving skills that enable Marines to think creatively and act decisively in uncertain environments, and

Developing the most knowledgeable, well-rounded and forward-thinking leaders, from Corporal to General

"My time in the Marines instilled so many invaluable leadership qualities in me and provided me with the opportunity to work with and learn from amazing men and women from all over the country," Lane concluded.

Lieutenant General Kevin Iiams, Commanding General for the Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command, served as the military guest of honor for the event. “Once a Marine, always a Marine,” liams remarked. “The leadership traits unique to Marines stay with them as they make contributions to the world after their Marine Corps service. I am proud to be a part of recognizing an American who embodies the values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment we continue to uphold.”

About The Marine Corps University Foundation

Founded in 1980, the Marine Corps University Foundation has provided substantial intellectual and financial resources to the Marine Corps University. Equipping Marines with critical thinking skills that will enable them to achieve success throughout their careers in the Marine Corps, and in any number of other career paths they may pursue. Given the University’s finite resources, the Foundation raises funds to attract todays ‘leading minds’ to Quantico so that they may educate active-duty Marines in security studies, terrorism, warfighting, emerging states and defense policy, along with critical geostrategic matters. Marines then apply this knowledge in conflict zones around the world.

For more information about The Marine Corps University Foundation or the Russell Leadership Luncheon, please visit www.mcuf.org or contact Meredith Terrian at (407) 371-5668 or [email protected].

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country.

Equitable is the brand name of the retirement and protection subsidiaries of Equitable Holdings, Inc., including Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial) (NY, NY), Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America (Equitable America), an AZ stock company, and Equitable Distributors, LLC. Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN) GE- 4986163.1(10/22)(exp.10/24)

