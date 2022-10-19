INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $443.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(7.59%), ABBV(7.58%), and VOE(6.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 75,850 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 356,630. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.93.

On 10/19/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.7601 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 24,406 shares of NAS:LMBS for a total holding of 354,057. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/19/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $47.035 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 59,399 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 186,818. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/19/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $19.01 per share and a market cap of $552.54Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 6,217 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 201,961. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.1.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $152.89 per share and a market cap of $22.27Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, INSPIRION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 32,917 shares of NAS:FTGC for a total holding of 312,874. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.46.

On 10/19/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $25.969 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned 9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

