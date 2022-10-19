HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

26 BOSWORTH STREET BARRINGTON, RI 02806

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.80%), VO(4.34%), and JAAA(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC bought 16,828 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 34,743. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $193.3085 per share and a market cap of $46.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

The guru established a new position worth 2,264 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $525.83 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $521.54 per share and a market cap of $488.47Bil. The stock has returned 24.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC bought 16,797 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 123,127. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.93.

On 10/19/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.7601 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC bought 14,331 shares of BATS:JBBB for a total holding of 109,114. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.92.

On 10/19/2022, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $72.24Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 6,576 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/19/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $100.8099 per share and a market cap of $179.53Bil. The stock has returned -42.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.