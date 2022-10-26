SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Ally Financial Inc. ("Ally" or the " Company ") (: ALLY), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Oct. 19, 2022, Ally reported its third-quarter financial results. Net income fell to $272 million or 88 cents a share, from $712 million, or $1.89 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit fell to $1.12 a share from $2.16 a share in the year-ago quarter. On October 18, 2022, the Company announced Jennifer A. LaClair has departed from her position as chief financial officer.

Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.