SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally is recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report. Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, states in its report that Check Point “has an admirable vision: to be so good at threat prevention that it protects everyday business customers who aren’t cybersecurity specialists running a sophisticated SOC.” Through intuitive products that greatly simplify implementing security policies, any business can use Check Point to protect their enterprise.



As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and difficult to prevent, organizations need to step away from human-created models to fully provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection. Check Point uses AI, machine learning and deep learning to prevent sophisticated zero-day cyber security threats while delivering a simple visually appealing user interface for its customers. Check Point’s user interface improves security operations efficiency by quickly detecting, investigating, and automating responses across the entire IT infrastructure.



“We believe being identified as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Enterprise Firewalls acknowledges our commitment to best-in-class security,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point. “In our opinion, this recognition solidifies our position as a leader in providing the most innovative deep learning technologies that enables enterprises to scale threat prevention with a fully supported unified management system. We are committed to continuously improve our threat intelligence, automate policy management, and unceasingly deliver superior support.”

Other findings in the report include:



Check Point Quantum Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) – Forrester notes that Check Point excels in overall security performance with superior malware analysis and IDS/IPS.

Strong customer Support – Forrester remarks that Check Point kept its supply chain intact during the pandemic and customer references continue to hold the vendor’s usability in high regard.

Intuitive usability- Forrester states that Check Point’s user interface continues to be excellent, being both visually pleasing and intuitive.

Check Point Harmony Connect- Forrester mentioned that Check Point’s new firewall as a service offers five 9s (99.999%) availability with a very low 35ms latency connection. Harmony Connect provides comprehensive security from the cloud to apply a zero-trust policy to enterprise applications in the datacenter, IaaS or SaaS applications, secure internet access and browsing for remote users, and protect direct connections from branch offices to the cloud by securing organizations’ current SD-WAN infrastructures.

To read more about today’s announcement and receive a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/forrester-wave-for-enterprise-firewalls-2022.html

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.