RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

24 WEST 40TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10018

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 711 stocks valued at a total of $1.88Bil. The top holdings were SHY(19.68%), VTI(6.55%), and BSV(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 122,397 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 471,836. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.245 per share and a market cap of $2,310.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 39.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 52,983 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 119,854. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $237.74 per share and a market cap of $1,778.71Bil. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-book ratio of 10.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.31 and a price-sales ratio of 9.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 93,496 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 184,184. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $114.665 per share and a market cap of $1,185.42Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.27, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 979,727 shares in NYSE:OWL, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.11 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $9.205 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -38.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -96.37 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

During the quarter, RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 38,747 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 65,902. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/19/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.33 per share and a market cap of $436.47Bil. The stock has returned 6.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

