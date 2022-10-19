CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.99%), AAPL(6.77%), and AMZN(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 239,327-share investment in NYSE:IRT. Previously, the stock had a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.23 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Independence Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.7 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned -23.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 18,834 shares in NYSE:DG, giving the stock a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.69 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $236.75 per share and a market cap of $53.63Bil. The stock has returned 12.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-book ratio of 8.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 14,787 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/19/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $270.47 per share and a market cap of $147.91Bil. The stock has returned -27.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QCLN by 74,883 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.99.

On 10/19/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd traded for a price of $52.28 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

The guru established a new position worth 43,118 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $84.19 per share and a market cap of $98.64Bil. The stock has returned -68.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

