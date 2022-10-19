Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were FNDX(12.79%), ICLN(11.98%), and AAPL(9.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 293,495-share investment in NAS:FTSL. Previously, the stock had a 5.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.8 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.7 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ICLN by 48,474 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.31.

On 10/19/2022, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund traded for a price of $17.83 per share and a market cap of $4.52Bil. The stock has returned -23.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDX by 12,914 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $9.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDA by 11,920 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF traded for a price of $45.178 per share and a market cap of $5.45Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,736 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.245 per share and a market cap of $2,310.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 39.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

