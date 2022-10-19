Congress Park Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.69%), BRK.B(4.52%), and AMZN(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Congress Park Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 121,777 shares in ARCA:PHDG, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.34 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF traded for a price of $34.6447 per share and a market cap of $285.77Mil. The stock has returned -4.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 5,975 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $370.47 per share and a market cap of $279.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

The guru sold out of their 20,111-share investment in NYSE:GE. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.58 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $70.3299 per share and a market cap of $77.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 94,433 shares in NYSE:FRA, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.95 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc traded for a price of $11.225 per share and a market cap of $393.19Mil. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 2,506 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/19/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $270.47 per share and a market cap of $147.91Bil. The stock has returned -27.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

