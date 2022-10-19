Oak Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.97%), AMGN(6.98%), and CVX(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oak Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 731,027-share investment in ARCA:SCHX. Previously, the stock had a 15.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.9 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.67 per share and a market cap of $28.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

During the quarter, Oak Asset Management, LLC bought 155,757 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 163,591. The trade had a 10.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.245 per share and a market cap of $2,310.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 39.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 461,490-share investment in NAS:ISTB. Previously, the stock had a 10.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.02 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.77 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

The guru sold out of their 424,499-share investment in ARCA:SCHO. Previously, the stock had a 9.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.035 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 570,966-share investment in ARCA:SCHF. Previously, the stock had a 8.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.39 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.72 per share and a market cap of $24.80Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

