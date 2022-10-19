PR Newswire

Synaptogenix is one of few companies developing therapeutics for advanced Alzheimer's disease

(AD); no such drug has received FDA approval to date

Topline data from NIH-supported Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced AD patients expected in

current quarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("Synaptogenix" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that President and Chief Scientific Officer Daniel L. Alkon, M.D. will deliver a presentation and host meetings with investors at the upcoming ThinkEquity Conference.

At the conference, Dr. Alkon plans to discuss the Company's National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe AD. The trial is on schedule for topline data during the fourth quarter of 2022.

ThinkEquity Conference





Date: October 26, 2022



Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York



Time: 12:00pm ET



Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/snpx/1709374



Webcast replay: Available for the following 90 days on the Events page of the Company's Investors website.



One-on-one Meetings: Investors may request meetings online upon registration.

"Our priority is to develop a drug to cause real and sustained improvement in Alzheimer's patients, a drug that will treat the underlying disease and prevent its progression," said Dr. Alkon. "We are pursuing our innovative AD treatment with a strategy that has been validated in extensive preclinical models to regenerate and regrow the synaptic connections in the brain and prevent the death of neurons that communicate through these connections. Now is one of the most exciting times in our Company history as we await topline data from our Phase 2 trial."

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated Bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease, Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs. Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

800-811-5591

[email protected]

