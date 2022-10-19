Wambolt & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 232 stocks valued at a total of $235.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.15%), SHYG(2.54%), and MSFT(2.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wambolt & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 41,493 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $43.5101 per share and a market cap of $30.89Bil. The stock has returned 12.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 19,034 shares in NYSE:ADM, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.33 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $88.44 per share and a market cap of $49.20Bil. The stock has returned 40.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Wambolt & Associates, LLC bought 38,263 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 64,753. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/19/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $39.72 per share and a market cap of $13.05Bil. The stock has returned -19.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru established a new position worth 43,962 shares in ARCA:UUP, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.98 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.3 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned 19.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAIN by 33,402 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.19.

On 10/19/2022, Main Street Capital Corp traded for a price of $34.44 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.78.

