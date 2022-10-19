Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $235.00Mil. The top holdings were VEU(10.72%), BND(5.31%), and VIG(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 119,363 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 568,591. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $44.84 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -26.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 59,734 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 86,162. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.41 per share and a market cap of $36.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 33,749 shares of ARCA:IWY for a total holding of 81,083. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.89.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $121.705 per share and a market cap of $4.23Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a price-book ratio of 9.18.

During the quarter, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 49,432 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 175,113. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.985 per share and a market cap of $78.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 28,447 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $64.01 per share and a market cap of $25.65Bil. The stock has returned -21.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

