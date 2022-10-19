Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16810 KENTON DRIVE, SUITE 200 HUNTERSVILLE, NC 28078

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $453.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.42%), IVV(4.97%), and AAPL(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 498,821 shares in ARCA:DBMF, giving the stock a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.26 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $34.445 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 32.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

The guru established a new position worth 513,945 shares in ARCA:USDU, giving the stock a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.71 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.0053 per share and a market cap of $452.40Mil. The stock has returned 16.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 282,698-share investment in NAS:ACWX. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.5 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $40.55 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 159,425 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $83.115 per share and a market cap of $39.17Bil. The stock has returned 48.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 64,300 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $171.98 per share and a market cap of $50.54Bil. The stock has returned -22.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.