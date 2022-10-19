Charles Schwab Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $595.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(16.19%), VOO(10.04%), and VEA(6.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charles Schwab Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought 153,834 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 999,569. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.413 per share and a market cap of $76.64Bil. The stock has returned -15.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought 44,313 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 181,926. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $339.09 per share and a market cap of $252.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought 320,047 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 330,318. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.425 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought 398,012 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,093,139. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.12 per share and a market cap of $87.14Bil. The stock has returned -24.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

The guru established a new position worth 156,937 shares in NAS:IUSG, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.8 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $81.675 per share and a market cap of $10.64Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a price-book ratio of 5.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

