Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers whose mission is centered on building meaningful connections, hit an all-time high Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 54 in the month of September. The score is an impressive 17 points higher than the next best performing international hospitality brand and 74% higher than the median of global hotel companies. These results are based on an audit of eight top global companies, including Selina, according to research by Comparably.com comprising data through September 2022.

The data is yet another reflection of the rich community Selina is building with its guests, even as a relatively young hospitality brand. Year-to-date for September 2022, 32% of guests that checked into Selina have been return bookers (defined as any customer who had checked into a Selina in the past), while 62% of Selina guests have claimed they made a friend during their stay.

“Selina is more than a place to stay. It’s a place to meet people from around the world. Every detail of the Selina travel experience is built with the intention to foster connection, and we hear so often how important those friendships are to our guests,” said Steven Ohayon, Selina’s Head of Strategy. “It’s very satisfying to know our guests also feel connected to the brand we’ve built. We will continue to work to earn their recommendation and their return business, while nurturing the sincere connection that has blossomed between the employees of Selina and the travelers of the world.”

First developed by Bain & Company, Inc., NPS is based on the ultimate question, “How likely are you to recommend us to a friend or colleague?” and is considered among the most useful and practical methods for gauging the attitudes of customers.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hotel company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

