Lion Street Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were GIS(59.41%), DRI(3.62%), and COST(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lion Street Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lion Street Advisors, LLC bought 12,357 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 12,955. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $113.65 per share and a market cap of $1,185.42Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.27, a price-book ratio of 9.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Lion Street Advisors, LLC bought 12,787 shares of NYSE:GIS for a total holding of 1,554,309. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 10/19/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $78.69 per share and a market cap of $46.46Bil. The stock has returned 30.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Lion Street Advisors, LLC bought 20,900 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 35,175. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.7.

On 10/19/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $46.18 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Lion Street Advisors, LLC bought 2,530 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 5,421. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $370.47 per share and a market cap of $279.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

The guru established a new position worth 10,100 shares in NYSE:GRMN, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.49 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Garmin Ltd traded for a price of $81.96 per share and a market cap of $15.99Bil. The stock has returned -46.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garmin Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

