Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $359.00Mil. The top holdings were KR(4.24%), AAPL(2.83%), and COST(2.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 4,952 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $374.26.

On 10/19/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $304.59 per share and a market cap of $5.36Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IGE by 40,439 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.81.

On 10/19/2022, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $38.5 per share and a market cap of $844.30Mil. The stock has returned 22.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYE by 37,629 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.58.

On 10/19/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $2.18Bil. The stock has returned 46.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC bought 22,542 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 44,101. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC bought 7,887 shares of ARCA:IYM for a total holding of 28,887. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.11.

On 10/19/2022, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF traded for a price of $113.32 per share and a market cap of $809.81Mil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

