Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.86%), TJX(7.10%), and MSFT(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 1,382,759 shares. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/19/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.815 per share and a market cap of $106.22Bil. The stock has returned -49.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought 64,939 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 73,834. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 10/19/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $372.35 per share and a market cap of $112.70Bil. The stock has returned 10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought 85,689 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 252,925. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.7.

On 10/19/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $150.45 per share and a market cap of $138.44Bil. The stock has returned -19.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-book ratio of 9.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 7.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought 34,676 shares of NYSE:WSO for a total holding of 46,671. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $270.99.

On 10/19/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $252.62 per share and a market cap of $9.93Bil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought 87,877 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 576,592. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/19/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $100.8099 per share and a market cap of $179.53Bil. The stock has returned -42.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

