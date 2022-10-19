Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $253.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(25.69%), SCHR(11.68%), and SCHG(8.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 77,757 shares of ARCA:SCHR for a total holding of 601,927. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.91.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.43 per share and a market cap of $7.71Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 44,974 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.035 per share and a market cap of $10.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 27,110-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.605 per share and a market cap of $39.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 14,090 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 172,584. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $129.74 per share and a market cap of $95.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 3,761 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 97,779. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $216.61 per share and a market cap of $67.63Bil. The stock has returned -28.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

