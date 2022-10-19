Newton One Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

131 CONTINENTAL DRIVE NEWARK, DE 19713

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(14.50%), BSV(13.09%), and SCHM(9.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newton One Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Newton One Investments LLC bought 135,094 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 271,539. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $44.84 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -26.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Newton One Investments LLC bought 79,460 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 285,566. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.985 per share and a market cap of $78.90Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 10,850 shares in ARCA:VSS, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.83 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $93.11 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -31.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, Newton One Investments LLC bought 1,234 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 45,615. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $216.61 per share and a market cap of $67.63Bil. The stock has returned -28.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.37.

Newton One Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 2,500 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.32 per share and a market cap of $19.93Bil. The stock has returned -9.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

