Flex sites in Tczew, Poland and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia demonstrated continuous improvement culture and lean systems implementation to achieve manufacturing and operational excellence.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that two of its sites, Tczew, Poland and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia, received Manufacturing Excellence Awards by the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME). The Manufacturing Excellence Award recognizes organizations who have implemented a lean systems model for manufacturing excellence. As the only manufacturing company receiving the award at this year's annual AME conference in Dallas, Texas, the Flex sites demonstrated a culture of continuous improvement and lean innovation across the enterprise. The award focuses on organizational improvement, management systems, people centric leadership, safety, extended value stream management, and performance.

"We are very proud of the manufacturing leadership shown by the Flex teams in Tczew, Poland and PTP, Malaysia," said Eduardo Toledo, Vice President, Quality and Business Excellence, Flex. "Years of investment to implement lean operational practices, disciplined execution, and domain expertise enables us to ensure the highest quality and efficiency for our customers. Also, continuous improvement at every level of the organization fosters an engaged culture of innovation for our employees."

"The Flex sites in Poland and Malaysia clearly demonstrated how lean can be applied across the business to achieve excellence in quality and efficiency," said Kimberlee Humphrey, CEO, AME. "The teams at Flex showed how people-centric leadership inspires commitment to enterprise excellence. Another key aspect of the recognition is the power of best practice sharing, not only within Flex, but with other AME members to help grow and advance the manufacturing industry. During the site visit, AME reinforces the highly effective improvement practices. After the assessment, AME provides a feedback report for the organization to understand how they can continue to improve."

The site in Tczew, Poland started their lean journey 14 years ago and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to employee engagement, implementing over 2,000 continuous improvement ideas from employees. To improve efficiency, Flex Tczew uses lean and Six Sigma for space utilization and strategic planning. The site even has an automation team who identifies opportunities for automation, then designs, integrates and implements the solutions to achieve greater efficiency and quality.

The site in PTP, Malaysia started their lean journey in 2017, focusing on leadership engagement, operational excellence, quality management, supply chain resiliency, and office improvements. The team also leverages lean and Six Sigma to develop homegrown automation programs to optimize space on the factory floor and improve productivity, safety and ergonomics.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

