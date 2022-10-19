Guardian Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

635 EAST CHAPMAN AVENUE ORANGE, CA 92866

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(26.56%), SCHF(13.00%), and IVOL(12.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guardian Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Guardian Financial Partners, LLC bought 13,896 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 69,818. The trade had a 5.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $339.09 per share and a market cap of $252.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 84,066 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.93 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.7601 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 82,187 shares in BATS:JBBB, giving the stock a 4.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.92 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $72.24Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

Guardian Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVOL by 146,645 shares. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.3.

On 10/19/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $22.3221 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Guardian Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHF by 80,788 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/19/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $28.72 per share and a market cap of $24.80Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

