Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

61 MCMURRAY ROAD PITTSBURGH, PA 15241

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(12.94%), EES(5.69%), and MOAT(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought 3,568 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 13,128. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $339.09 per share and a market cap of $252.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought 14,605 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 40,750. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $62.75 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.80.

During the quarter, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought 8,810 shares of ARCA:VSS for a total holding of 20,434. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.83.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $93.11 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -31.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MFEM by 41,916 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.79.

On 10/19/2022, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $16.5 per share and a market cap of $74.58Mil. The stock has returned -27.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.01.

The guru established a new position worth 16,868 shares in NAS:VXUS, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.92 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $46.34 per share and a market cap of $43.77Bil. The stock has returned -25.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.