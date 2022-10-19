FLYNN ZITO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

585 STEWART AVE GARDEN CITY, NY 11530

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were PRF(12.85%), SPLG(11.91%), and AAPL(8.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FLYNN ZITO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 109,905-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 23.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.41 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $370.47 per share and a market cap of $279.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

The guru established a new position worth 93,383 shares in ARCA:PRF, giving the stock a 12.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.98 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $146.21 per share and a market cap of $5.45Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

The guru established a new position worth 286,028 shares in ARCA:SPLG, giving the stock a 11.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.53 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $13.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru sold out of their 82,108-share investment in ARCA:VO. Previously, the stock had a 8.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.25 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $192.51 per share and a market cap of $46.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

The guru established a new position worth 203,600 shares in ARCA:JHMM, giving the stock a 8.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.88 during the quarter.

On 10/19/2022, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.1622 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

