Goldstream Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(81.41%), NVDA(5.62%), and MSFT(1.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 21,900 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/19/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $219.8129 per share and a market cap of $689.96Bil. The stock has returned -24.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-book ratio of 18.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSTR by 18,000 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.77.

On 10/19/2022, MicroStrategy Inc traded for a price of $231.1 per share and a market cap of $2.62Bil. The stock has returned -68.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MicroStrategy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XBI by 21,800 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 10/19/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $79.3 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned -35.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.30.

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $119.5 per share and a market cap of $297.98Bil. The stock has returned -46.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-book ratio of 12.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 7,400. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.06 per share and a market cap of $2,310.17Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 39.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

