BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. ( ESTA) for potential securities law violations.



What is this all about?

On October 19, 2022, Hindenburg Research issued a short report on Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc., alleging that despite claims by the silicone breast implant manufacturer that its implants are safer than those of competitors, citing its science and data backed “revolutionary technology”, “[Hindenburg] found that almost all key safety studies touted by the company have conflicts of interest, with many undisclosed or under-disclosed.”

Additionally, the Hindenburg report notes concerns with the Establishment Lab’s data by Australian and French authorities, conflicts of interest with entities formerly owned by the CEO and his family, “dozens of patient testimonials and multiple lawsuits stand at stark odds with Establishment’s claims of safety and satisfaction”, and other issues.

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. stock dropped more than 20% in premarket trading after the Hindenburg report was released and shares were down more than 17% once the market opened on October 19, 2022.

Who is eligible?

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

