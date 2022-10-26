EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast live and can also be accessed via phone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13714143, approximately 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Our third quarter 2022 financial results, a webcast of the conference call, and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005303/en/