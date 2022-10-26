As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) has named 34 companies to its annual DEI Honor Roll. The Honor Roll recognizes partners in banking, insurance, legal, professional services, investments and IT services for their efforts to include women and people of color in key roles on account teams working with Exelon.

“Living by our core values of diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t just a business imperative, it’s the right thing to do,” said Bridget Reidy, executive vice president and COO, Exelon BSC. “By bringing a broad range of voices to the table, we create a stronger, more agile Exelon, better able to meet the needs of more than 10 million customers across our six energy delivery companies. Working with our Honor Roll partner companies gives us an opportunity to gain new best practices while supporting their efforts to foster a more inclusive work culture.”

This year’s honorees are:

Banking : SMBC; Goldman Sachs; Morgan Stanley; JP Morgan; Citibank; Northern Trust; MUFG; Bank of America

Insurance : Beecher Carlson; Marsh

Legal : Davis Polk & Wardell LLP; DLA Piper; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; McGuire Woods LLP; Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP; Swanson Martin & Bell LLP

Professional Services : Kroll (formerly Duff Phelps); Willis Towers Watson; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Ernst & Young

Investments : Xponance; Pugh Capital; Ariel Investments; Interstate Equities Corporation; RockCreek; Artemis Real Estate Partners; The Vistria Group; Dodge & Cox; BlackRock; PGIM

IT Services: 10 Pearls, LLC; The Public Sector Solutions Group (PS2G); Infosys; Judge Learning Solutions

“At SMBC, we understand that a diverse and inclusive workplace creates and sustains positive outcomes—an open and welcoming culture, healthy discussions, dedicated employees, better strategies and risk management, and growth and strong performance. Our commitment to inclusivity, equity and diversity is woven into everything we do, as we firmly believe that a mix of voices, perspectives and approaches leads to delivering our best to our clients, community and each other,” said Howard Tiegel, managing director, Chief Human Resources Officer at SMBC, the Exelon Honor Roll partner with the highest-scoring DEI efforts of those on this year’s banking list. “We are so very proud to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year on Exelon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Honor Roll — it’s truly a testament to the dedication, leadership and passion of our employees, who continue to create, innovate, advocate and participate in our diversity and inclusion programs. We are a better organization because of the contributions of our people.”

In addition, business partner Barclay’s was recognized as “Most Improved” because of its significant efforts over the past year to increase female and minority representation on the teams working with Exelon.

The annual Honor Roll is just one way Exelon is committed to helping advance DEI values. Exelon is a member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, an organization that promotes corporate supplier diversity excellence. Exelon spent $2.4 billion with diverse suppliers across its six utilities in 2021. Additionally, Exelon, its operating companies and the Exelon Foundation provided $42 million in funding to nonprofit organizations, with 89 percent of its total grants supporting organizations, programs or events that serve the needs of diverse populations. Also last year, Exelon and the Exelon Foundation launched the $36 million Racial+Equity+Capital+Fund to help minority-owned businesses create jobs and expand in communities served by the company’s utilities.

Exelon’s commitment to DEI continues to receive prominent external recognition. In 2022, Forbes named Exelon to its list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+for+Diversity, Just Capital named Exelon to its list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Most+Just+Companies and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation included Exelon on its Corporate Equality Index as a Best+Place+to+Work+for+LGBTQ%2B+Equality.

Honor Roll assessments were performed for the full year 2021 and Exelon distributed the results to our partner firms on behalf of both Exelon and Constellation. Going forward, Exelon will continue this program for its consolidated utility operating companies.

More information about Exelon’s commitment to DEI is available at exeloncorp.com.

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation's largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco).

