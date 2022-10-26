Chase today announced it is giving Secure Banking customers more flexibility over how they manage their money by providing access to direct deposits up to two days early.

Beginning this month, Secure Banking customers will receive access to eligible direct deposits, such as payroll, tax refunds, government benefits, and pensions, up to two business days early. This covers nearly 90 percent of Secure Banking direct deposits.

“Millions of customers rely on payday to keep up with their bills, so having early access helps them manage unexpected expenses and avoid potential late fees,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “This is another way we are giving customers more value and greater flexibility over their finances.”

There is no enrollment required. Secure Banking customers who have direct deposit will automatically receive it up to two days earlier. Customers can sign up for direct deposit alerts to be notified when their money is available in their accounts. Customers who already signed up for direct deposit alerts will be notified via text, email or push notifications when funds have been credited to their account.

Chase Secure Banking already helps customers pay bills, cash checks, and send money — all for the same $4.95 monthly service fee. Secure Banking customers:

Need no minimum deposit to get started

Pay no overdraft fees because they can spend only what they have

Have access to 16,000 Chase ATMs and 4,700 branches

Can review their account and pay bills through the Chase Mobile app and chase.com

Receive text and email alerts to help them monitor their balance and transactions

“Secure Banking customers have told us that early access was one of the most appealing benefits we could offer,” said Ryan MacDonald, Head of Growth Financial Products. “At a time when budgets are stretched thin by competing priorities, this is a compelling option to give households more control over how they manage their financial lives.”

Chase Secure Banking customers say they save an average of $50 a month on fees, compared to solutions they used before they opened their account.

Chase continues to find ways to help customers manage their money. To learn more, visit: www.chase.com%2FSecureBanking.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005221/en/