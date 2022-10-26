Morgan+Stanley+at+Work today released the latest findings from its second annual State+of+the+Workplace+Financial+Benefits+Study focused on the financial benefits, perceptions, and role of equity compensation among employers and employees in the workplace.

The perceived importance of equity compensation increased from 2021 : 95% of HR leaders (up from 92% in 2021) and 80% of employees (up from 75% in 2021) agree that equity compensation and stock ownership is the most effective way to motivate employees and keep them engaged.

: 95% of HR leaders (up from 92% in 2021) and 80% of employees (up from 75% in 2021) agree that equity compensation and stock ownership is the most effective way to motivate employees and keep them engaged. Its perceived role in meeting long-term financial goals also increased: HR leaders identified the greatest benefit of equity compensation as helping employees meet long-term goals such as retirement, ousting last year’s top choice of providing a stake in the success of the company.

HR leaders identified the greatest benefit of equity compensation as helping employees meet long-term goals such as retirement, ousting last year’s top choice of providing a stake in the success of the company. Employee views are more divided, however. Employees equally chose “It helps meet my long-term investing goals” and “It gives me a stake in the company” as the top benefit of equity compensation.

“We’re seeing that many employees are increasingly paying closer attention to their benefits, especially with labor and expertise in high demand,” said Scott Whatley, Managing Director & Global Head of Equity Solutions, Morgan Stanley at Work. “Our study shows that equity compensation continues to be an effective strategy for employers to attract highly mobile talent in this labor market. It’s encouraging to see that the views of equity compensation have evolved dramatically from being thought of as simply a bonus, to now being viewed as a key input in planning for and meeting long-term financial goals like retirement.”

Additional details are available in Morgan Stanley at Work’s State of the Workplace Study, available here. As part of a series of findings from Morgan Stanley at Work’s second annual study, the business also published its findings on financial+benefits, financial+wellness+and+retirement.

Methodology: The data from the Morgan Stanley at Work Employees Survey and HR leaders Survey comes from a survey of 1,000 U.S. employed adults and 600 HR leaders for companies. The survey was conducted on behalf of Morgan at Stanley at Work using an email invitation and an online survey between July 13th and July 19th 2022, by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com).

