EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

EVO Acquisition by Global Payments

On August, 1, 2022, EVO and Global Payments, Inc. (“Global Payments”) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Global Payments will acquire EVO for $34.00 per share in cash in a transaction that represents an enterprise value for EVO of $4.0 billion. The press release announcing the transaction is available on the Investor Relations section of EVO’s website.

In light of the announced transaction, EVO will not host a conference call or webcast to review the third quarter 2022 financial results.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

