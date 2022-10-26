Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the launch of the podcast show Medicare Moments on Salem-owned SeniorResource.com. Medicare+Moments features author, columnist, and radio personality, Toni King, a leading Medicare and Social Security specialist. Medicare Moments,airing every Wednesday, focuses on helping Americans reaching retirement age make sense of Medicare. Toni shares her tips, strategies, and little-known facts to help listeners personalize their plans, all while following her motto that when it comes to Medicare, “what you don’t know WILL hurt you!”

ABOUT TONI KING:

While conducting a Medicare workshop in 2009, Toni was approached by a member of the audience who had received incorrect information about his Medicare Part B enrollment from Social Security. After taking a couple of days to help the gentleman straighten out his overwhelming problem, Toni’s new mission had become clear. Following more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the Medicare insurance industry, Toni King became an advocate for Americans receiving Medicare. Toni has devoted her life and career to putting Medicare into “people terms” with the help of her books, consultations, workshops, and now, her partnership with Salem Media Group and SeniorResource.com. Toni King's newest book, Medicare+Survival+Guide+Advanced%3A+Basics+and+Beyond is now available.

ABOUT SENIORRESOURCE.COM:

SeniorResource.com is dedicated to providing content to aging adults, retirees, and their caregivers through expert articles, comprehensive guides, podcasts, and numerous resource directories. The website delivers daily educational and relatable information through its digital media mix, relevant to the 55+ community.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

