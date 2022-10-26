Ready™ for takeoff. Cintas+Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), is proud to name the Tampa International Airport the winner of the 2022 America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Restroom%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E+contest. As this year’s winner, the Tampa International Airport will get to properly crown their royal restrooms with prizes from Cintas. This includes a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday®, along with a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame. Tampa International Airport plans to donate the prize to their neighbors in south Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Tampa International Airport’s Airside C showcases new high-design, spacious restrooms, coupled with quality craftsmanship and an inviting, yet durable, material palette. The entrance welcomes travelers to their uniquely-Florida experience. Boasting large graphics and a natural, deep blue stone, the undulating veining is reminiscent of waves crashing along the shore. Once inside, large format tiles skin the floors and seamlessly fold up the walls, bolstering the well-lit environment and furthering a “freshly cleaned” aesthetic. A wood-look wall tile adds warmth and softness for a balanced, resort-like feel. The luxury feel is bolstered by high-res images of quintessential Florida flora, back printed on floor-to-ceiling sheets of impact-resistant glass ensuring its beauty for years to come. The clean, contemporary aesthetic is completed by light-colored solid surface vanities, which incorporate TPA’s signature “cockpit” concept. This “cockpit” provides guests with their own sensor-activating sink and soap, personal paper towel dispensers, and trash receptacle, all within an arm’s reach!

“Tampa International Airport has always provided guests with a world-class restroom experience, as we know it’s one of the top factors in being ranked among the nation’s favorite airports year after year,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “A lot of work and resources went into designing and building state-of-the-art restrooms at our busiest terminal, Airside C, and we’re thrilled they are now recognized by Cintas and contest voters as America’s best in 2022.”

In its 21st year, the America’s Best Restroom contest, hosted by Cintas, celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Tampa International Airport was one of 10 finalists that were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The public had the opportunity to vote for the following 10 finalists (in alphabetical order) between August 1st and August 31st at bestrestroom.com%2Fus%2F:

Delaware Botanic Gardens – Dagsboro, DE

Eberly – Austin, TX

Headlands Lodge and Spa – Pacific City, OR

La Pâtisserie – Charleston, SC

Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B All-Gender Restroom – Newark, NJ

No. 5 Bistro & Bar - Sedalia, MO

North Hollywood Recreation Center – North Hollywood, CA

Stone Mountain Public House – Stone Mountain, GA

Tampa International Airport – Tampa, FL

Tori Tori – Orlando, FL

“More and more people are seeking a positive restroom experience,” said Julia Messinger, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The restrooms at the Tampa International Airport’s Airside C provide just that with their clean and contemporary design features. They’ve rightfully earned the title of America’s Best Restroom.”

Last year, Two Cities Pizza in Mason, Ohio took home the title of America’s Best Restroom for its restrooms designed to capture the atmosphere of New York and Chicago. The restrooms are fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls.

You can nominate a restroom for 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest here.

For more information about the America’s Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at [email protected] or 708-908-0898.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005687/en/