SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is excited to announce positive results from its recently commissioned Ground Penetrating Radar Testing see : 9/22/2022 Company News.

Highlights :

Two New Underground tunnels identified and confirmed.

Both Tunnels estimated to be at a depth of 67ft. Described as "the 67 foot level" in history. (See Attached Image)

One tunnel runs directly underneath Shambhala #71's existing tunnel.

One tunnel runs perpendicular in front of Shambhala #71's existing tunnel.

The GPR tests completed throughout the property were intended to target the presence of old underground workings of the original New Rambler Mine operation see : 1968 Geological Survey of Wyoming. The New Rambler Mine was developed in the only known important lode deposit in the district. The mine operated intermittently from about 1900 to August of 1918 when the mine buildings were destroyed by fire. Active mining never resumed at this site, and as a result very little information on these mines exists in geological literature. Nearly all of the old mine buildings, mine maps, reports, and records were lost to the fires. The GPR results received and identified by Buyer Group is a significant step towards the revival and restoration of this American History.

For the steps ahead Buyer Group will be exploring the necessary drill rig needed to reach a depth of 65 - 75ft. The goal being punching a 4" hole thru to the old workings below (the 67 foot level) and descending LED equipped cameras for further inspection and confirmation. If necessary, tracked and tethered bots with mounted GoPros can also be utilized to explore a few hundred feet in either direction from the drill hole. This will allow Buyer Group to map out the underground workings with the intent of then matching it up to the available historical maps.

On the GPR Results, Buyer Group Chief Executive Officer David A. Bryant commented: "Human eyes haven't seen the inside of this mine since the fires of 1918! Together we can all be a part of witnessing American history being revived in real time. This is now the second time this season I have been amazed with testing results. First the XRF results and now this, we are thank-ful for the tremendous and consistent shareholder support that has made all of this possible."

The full technical report of these results can be found at our Website:

https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/technical-reports

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO6kxAvpr7GwXmeOfYTGkVg

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure.

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720949/Buyer-Group-International-Inc-Announces-Successful-Results-from-Ground-Penetrating-Radar-Testing-at-Its-Flagship-Mining-Project-Shambhala



