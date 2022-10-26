Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing Converting Customers from Legacy Screening to SOBRcheck Technology

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that a prominent west coast commercial construction company is implementing SOBRcheck™ as the new front line alcohol screening solution for its more than 400 employees across multiple locations. The construction company is an established customer of SOBRsafe distributor Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing, and its conversion to SOBRsafe's advanced safety technology validates the Company's sales strategy.

Striving to Make Workplaces Safer for All

SOBRsafe's mission is to directly address and help eliminate the significant alcohol-related risk common to the construction industry:

Over 20% of construction risks are alcohol-related

The total annual cost of all U.S. construction injuries is $12 billion

12% of construction employees have an alcohol use disorder, versus 7.5% nationally

21% of occupation fatalities occur in construction

SOBRcheck can verify the sobriety of all employees as they arrive on the job - instantaneously and with no invasive, unhygienic tests.

Advancing the Industry Safety Standard

"We believe that SOBRsafe's safety technology is a true game-changer for construction and all safety-sensitive industries," said Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing Owner and CEO Tracie Butterfield. "With this first customer we have launched our touch-based detection offering, and alerted the marketplace that there is a new standard for advanced alcohol screening. Given the regional prominence of the customer, we expect that this engagement will stimulate additional conversations and open doors to broader adoption."

Establishing Market Momentum

"In launching any technology product - especially one as potentially disruptive as SOBRcheck - it is critical to secure a foundational customer, and establish both precedent and a use case," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "Tracie and team have now achieved that, and we anticipate that their early success will further empower our distributors across the country. We are proud to be aligned with Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing and their unrivaled energy and expertise."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

